Gov. Cooper open to signing final budget expected next week

(WNCN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s extended budget negotiations will come to a head next week with the Republican-controlled House and Senate voting on a final spending plan.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has suggested he could sign it into law, even though he wouldn’t get everything he wants.

Senate leader Phil Berger’s office and budget-writer Rep. Jason Saine confirmed Wednesday that votes are coming on a two-year government budget.

A statement from Cooper’s office said the plan will contain a number of his priorities, including increased education funding. He said he’ll sign or veto the measure based on what is best for the people of North Carolina.

