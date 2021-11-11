Gov. Cooper open to signing final budget expected next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s extended budget negotiations will come to a head next week with the Republican-controlled House and Senate voting on a final spending plan.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has suggested he could sign it into law, even though he wouldn’t get everything he wants.

Senate leader Phil Berger’s office and budget-writer Rep. Jason Saine confirmed Wednesday that votes are coming on a two-year government budget.

A statement from Cooper’s office said the plan will contain a number of his priorities, including increased education funding. He said he’ll sign or veto the measure based on what is best for the people of North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.