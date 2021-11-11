Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Storms arrive tonight, bringing downpours to a dry ENC

Showers will increase through the night before peaking early Friday morning
WITN First Alert Weather Day
(WITN Weather)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming cold front that has impacted almost the entire Midwest over the past two days will arrive in N.C. tonight. The rain will be a welcome sight as all counties in Eastern N.C. are either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought. Rainfall totals will be concentrated a bit higher on the eastern side of Highway 17, where totals could reach as high as half an inch to a full inch. Communities along and west of the highway will likely see half an inch or less.

A break down of what to expect Thursday night through Friday.
A break down of what to expect Thursday night through Friday.(WITN Weather)

The early timing of arrival will limit thunderstorm activity as the front moves in. Models continue to project the frontal passage around sunrise Friday with the heaviest rain falling before sunrise. The early morning hours tend to be the most atmospherically stable, which will keep a lid on any thunderstorms that do form. Winds will still be gusty and downpours will be present ahead of the front with gusts reaching between 35 to 45 mph.

The front will clear the Outer Banks around noon Friday, leaving us with plenty of sunshine as we wrap up the work week and head to the weekend. Sunny skies will follow the shift in winds Friday afternoon.

