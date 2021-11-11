ECU women’s basketball announces signings, Farmville Central’s Amiya Joyner officially headed to the Pirates

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central’s Amiya Joyner announced recently she has committed to continue her basketball career locally at division-I East Carolina. ECU women’s hoops announcing Wednesday she has officially signed with the program. Joyner has been a big part in the Jaguars making it to the state finals the past three seasons. She’s excited her family will be able to watch her play in college.

“Coach Kim started recruiting me when she first got there. I had got my offer when I think I was in 9th grade from her. She was just on me from then,” says ECU commit Amiya Joyner, “Free now since I’m committed and I don’t have to worry about anyone else texting my phone or blowing it up or anything like that.”

Amiya has November 23rd circled. That’s when the Jags tip off. ECU women’s hoops also announced they signed guards Bobbi Smith and Jayla Hearp to their incoming class for next year.

