ECU participating in Collegiate Hunger Challenge

East Carolina University is competing in the 3rd Annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University is competing to help fight hunger on and around campus.

The third annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge pits eleven North Carolina colleges and universities against one another to see which student body can collect and donate the most food for neighbors in need.

Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Compact say the winning school will earn up to $22,000 to put toward fighting hunger.

Students say they are thankful a program like this exists.

Iyaira Williams is the MVP Student Hunger Ambassador and says, “I have been one of the students who have used the Purple Pantry, that’s how I fell in love with them in the first place. It’s a great resource on campus and now being able to give back to them is a full circle moment.”

If ECU wins the competition, the money will go back to help the Purple Pantry stock its shelves.

