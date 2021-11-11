ECU chancellor speaks for first time on protests at Theta Chi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is speaking publicly for the first time about allegations that drink tampering and a sexual assault happened at a fraternity house.

This follows two nights of protest in front of the Theta Chi house on East 5th Street where people called for the fraternity to be kicked off campus.

Thursday morning, Chancellor Phil Rogers said the university needs to ensure students feel safe on campus.

Speaking after the official opening of the new Life Sciences Biotech Building, Dr. Rogers said the university would be leaning into an investigative process as to what happened at Theta Chi.

“Following all ECU policies and procedures to ensure that we can get to the bottom of this as soon as possible to ensure our freshmen, and other students, that we continue to be a safe and thriving place to get their educational experience.”

On Tuesday, the university sent out an alert saying they were investigating possible drink tampering and a sexual assault at the frat house on Halloween weekend.

Greenville police said they are investigating the sexual assault allegation, but were not aware of the drink tampering claim.

More than 4,500 people have now signed an online petition asking that Theta Chi be removed from ECU.

“There’s an investigation happening and I think all the issues and the facts will come out and I’m confident in the process.”

This is not the first time the university has investigated reports at Theta Chi involving drink tampering. On September 24, 26, and 30 of 2020, ECU looked into allegations of someone giving three people pre-poured drinks with some form of a controlled substance. The results of that investigation have never been made public.

ECU records show that Theta Chi has twice been put on disciplinary probation by the university this year. One probation was from April 5 through October 1st for endangerment, hazing, disruptive conduct, hindering university conduct process, and violation of university policies. The other almost mirrored the other, from March 11 through October 1st, for alcohol, endangerment, disruptive conduct, and violation of university policies.

