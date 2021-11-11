Craven County Health Department gives COVID-19 vaccines to kids over five

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Protection from COVID-19 is here for kids ages five and up as health care providers offered COVID-19 children shots Wednesday.

Betsy Tayloe is the assistant practice manager at Coastal Children’s Clinic. She said she got all of her kids vaccinated last week. “When my children had the opportunity, I brought them in the moment I could.”

With a public health background, Tayloe, a mom of three remained confident in her decision to vaccinate. “I understand how safe vaccines are and I understand that the way to stop what’s going on right now is to get everyone vaccinated,” she said.

Some younger kids are now one dose closer to possibly having choices some older kids have, like the ones at Epiphany School. “We have moved to a mask optional for students in grades six 12 if they’re vaccinated or have had COVID in the past 90 days,” said Epiphany School Director of Advancement, Brittany Spear.

Spear explained they will revisit that decision for younger kids in the near future. “Once we get those kids vaccinated and can see that they’re fully vaccinated then we’ll have to make decisions at that point based again on Craven County numbers.”

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson explained ages five through 11 can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the county health department’s clinic. “After school basically just to give them some flexibility.”

The shots are giving parents, like Tayloe, hope for a future with less concern. “We’re looking forward to gathering as a family through the holidays and not really having the same worries that we would have had without the vaccine.”

