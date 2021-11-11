Advertisement

Craven County Health Department gives COVID-19 vaccines to kids over five

Kid waits to be cleared following first COVID-19 shot
Kid waits to be cleared following first COVID-19 shot(Hannah Jeffries WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Protection from COVID-19 is here for kids ages five and up as health care providers offered COVID-19 children shots Wednesday.

Betsy Tayloe is the assistant practice manager at Coastal Children’s Clinic. She said she got all of her kids vaccinated last week. “When my children had the opportunity, I brought them in the moment I could.”

With a public health background, Tayloe, a mom of three remained confident in her decision to vaccinate. “I understand how safe vaccines are and I understand that the way to stop what’s going on right now is to get everyone vaccinated,” she said.

Some younger kids are now one dose closer to possibly having choices some older kids have, like the ones at Epiphany School. “We have moved to a mask optional for students in grades six 12 if they’re vaccinated or have had COVID in the past 90 days,” said Epiphany School Director of Advancement, Brittany Spear.

Spear explained they will revisit that decision for younger kids in the near future. “Once we get those kids vaccinated and can see that they’re fully vaccinated then we’ll have to make decisions at that point based again on Craven County numbers.”

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson explained ages five through 11 can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the county health department’s clinic. “After school basically just to give them some flexibility.”

The shots are giving parents, like Tayloe, hope for a future with less concern. “We’re looking forward to gathering as a family through the holidays and not really having the same worries that we would have had without the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim taken away by Greenville EMS
UPDATE: Greenville police continuing to search for Tuesday night shooter
ECU says the alleged drink tampering happened at the Theta Chi Frat House.
ECU: Alleged drink tampering at frat house led to sexual assault
A protest was held outside of the Theta Chi house Tuesday night following an ECU alert about...
Thousands sign petition to get ECU fraternity removed from campus
Parents say special needs child bullied in public schools.
Parents say their special needs children bullied in Onslow County public schools
Ricky Hines | Veronica Roberson
Winterville’s mayor race heading to recount

Latest News

Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 were made available Tuesday.
Few North Carolina children vaccinated in early rollout
Dr. Mandy Cohen and her children are in a new P.S.A. spotlighting the importance of getting a...
State health secretary debuts P.S.A. after children get COVID-19 vaccine
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.
Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent