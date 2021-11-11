Advertisement

105-year-old woman dashes to world record

By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (CNN) - A 105-year-old Louisiana woman holds a world record in the 100-meter dash.

Retired teacher Julia Hawkins took the top spot for the race at the Louisiana Senior Games on Saturday.

That makes her the first female track and field athlete, and the first American, to set this particular track and field world record.

Her win established an “age 105 and older” category.

Hawkins has won big before. At age 101, she won the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships.

And in 2019, Hawkins won two gold medals for races at the Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hawkins said, “I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to stay active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to The Davis Apartments on East 10th Street.
Police investigate morning homicide at Greenville apartment complex
Second night of protests outside Theta Chi fraternity house
Second night of protests to get ECU fraternity removed from campus
Victim taken away by Greenville EMS
UPDATE: Greenville police continuing to search for Tuesday night shooter
The county confirmed a person died at this farm on Tuesday.
Duplin County authorities confirm fire fatality
Parents say special needs child bullied in public schools.
Parents say their special needs children bullied in Onslow County public schools

Latest News

Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Trump asks appeals court to delay release of Jan. 6 records
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US