U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 246th birthday

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The day before Veterans Day also marks another special day for service members.

It is the Marine Corps’ 246th birthday. The birthday was originally celebrated in July until an order was issued to formalize the tradition and establish an official day to honor the birthday of the Marine Corps.

The military branch started way back in 1775 leading up to the American Revolution. Members provide protection at sea along with the Navy.

Marines proudly say once a Marine, always a Marine. If you know one, you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.

Camp Lejeune will celebrate the day with a cake cutting on base. The youngest Marine, who was born in 2001, and the oldest, who was born in 1925, will both be there. The event isn’t open to the public but can be viewed on Camp Lejeune’s Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.