Top ranked South Carolina women’s basketball tops 5th ranked NC State

Gamecocks 66, Wolfpack 57
Zia Cooke had 17 points as top-ranked South Carolina beat 5th ranked NC State on Tuesday
Zia Cooke had 17 points as top-ranked South Carolina beat 5th ranked NC State on Tuesday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Zia Cooke scored 17 points top help top-ranked South Carolina beat fifth-ranked North Carolina State 66-57 on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks never trailed in the marquee season-opening matchup of Final Four contenders. Raina Perez and Jakia Brown-Turner were the only Wolfpack players to find any type of offensive rhythm. Each scored 18 points in this one. South Carolina shot 49% for the game. Preseason Associated Press All-American Aliyah Boston blocked five shots and helped control the paint against preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elissa Cunane. Cunane finished with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.

