Teacher of the Week: Stephanie Hall from Chicod School

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for November 10 is Stephanie Hall from Chicod School.

Hall currently teaches second grade. She is an ECU graduate who went on to intern at Chicod School in 1994 and has been there ever since. Hall says Chicod has a lot of ties to her family, as her husband and all three of her children attend/ attended the school.

Hall says she truly has the “best students, unbelievable parental support and the best colleagues a person could ask for. They all put the ‘T’ in togetherness and teamwork.”

When she’s not in the classroom, Hall enjoys working on puzzles, watching movies and spending time with her family and friends.

The person who nominated Mrs. Hall wrote, “I would like to graciously nominate Stephanie Hall as WITN’s Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Hall teaches second grade at Chicod School. She has been teaching for over 25 years and her enthusiasm and excitement for teaching continues everyday, even with the difficulties of teaching during a pandemic.

Every student in her class enters feeling loved and really a part of her classroom family. She works hard on the evenings and weekends, grading work and messaging families to keep everyone up to date. Anytime I have needed her and reached out with a question, she replied quickly and graciously.

Her classroom activities are so fun and engaging. My son comes home everyday sharing something awesome about Mrs. Hall’s class. One of his favorites thus far were her campfire stories everyday during the month of October. Mrs. Hall has been a blessing in my son’s education and I want for her to know how much we appreciate her!”

Congratulations Mrs. Hall!

