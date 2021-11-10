Advertisement

State health secretary debuts P.S.A. after children get COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Mandy Cohen and her children are in a new P.S.A. spotlighting the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.(NCDHHS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s health secretary is encouraging families to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 after getting her own children the shot.

Dr. Mandy Cohen held the state’s latest COVID-19 press conference in Raleigh Wednesday.

Cohen continued to reiterate that the vaccines are safe for children.

The White House said that nearly 900,000 children between 5 and 11 have already received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval.

Cohen shared that she brought her two daughters to get their vaccination. The trio are featured in a P.S.A. that the secretary said will soon start airing in North Carolina.

If you’d like to find a location near you to get a vaccine click here.

