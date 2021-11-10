Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice through Veterans Day; Changes Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As high pressure builds into the area, skies will remain rain-free through Thursday. Overnight lows will dip to the mid and upper 40s with afternoon highs zooming to the mid 70s through Veterans Day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A fair amount of clouds will be over us Wednesday morning, but they will thin out to increasing sunshine for the afternoon.

A cold front will move through the area Friday with some morning showers accompanying the front. Rain totals will likely average around 0.25″ for most areas. Temps will cool back down to the 60s Saturday. A second, dry front will move through Saturday night and lead to a cooler pattern for Sunday and Monday with mainly upper 50s for highs.

Great weather is on tap as we honor our Veterans on Thursday. Morning temps in the upper 40s will climb to the mid 70s by early afternoon with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures at 11am should be close to 70 degrees.

Wednesday

Morning clouds then increasing sunshine and mild. High of 75°. Wind: W 3-7. Overnight low: 48°

Veterans Day

Partly cloudy with a high of 76°. Wind: SE 5-10. Overnight low: 60°

