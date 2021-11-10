Police investigate morning homicide at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a Goldsboro man was found shot to death in a car that was parked in an apartment complex.

Police were called just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to The Davis Apartments on East 10th Street.

Officers say they found 22-year-old Lemonte Anderson dead in a parked car.

Anderson does not live at the apartment complex, according to police, who said the shooting appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information on the homicide should call Greenville police at (252) 329-4277 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

