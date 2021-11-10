Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Herman

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Mr. Herman.

Herman is a three-year-old redbone coonhound mix. Volunteers say he quickly became a staff favorite because of his sweet personality. They say he is very laidback and loves to go with the flow.

Volunteers say he does well with other dogs and would make a great companion for any family looking for a happy go lucky dog.

If you’re interested in Mr. Herman or any of the dogs at the humane society, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim taken away by Greenville EMS
Greenville police looking for suspect who drove off after shooting person 3 times
ECU says the alleged drink tampering happened at the Theta Chi Frat House.
ECU: Alleged drink tampering at frat house led to sexual assault
Ricky Hines | Veronica Roberson
Winterville’s mayor race heading to recount
Parents say special needs child bullied in public schools.
Parents say their special needs children bullied in Onslow County public schools
Durham man’s body washes up on Cape Lookout

Latest News

Remi
Saving Graces: Remi
Hattie
Pet of the Week: Hattie
Pet of the Week: Hattie
Pet of the Week: Hattie
Saving Graces for Felines: Sterling
Saving Graces for Felines: Sterling