Pet of the Week: Herman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Mr. Herman.

Herman is a three-year-old redbone coonhound mix. Volunteers say he quickly became a staff favorite because of his sweet personality. They say he is very laidback and loves to go with the flow.

Volunteers say he does well with other dogs and would make a great companion for any family looking for a happy go lucky dog.

If you’re interested in Mr. Herman or any of the dogs at the humane society, click here.

