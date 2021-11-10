NC Attorney General awards ENC hundreds of thousands in environmental grant money

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Attorney General Josh Stein was in New Bern Tuesday awarding ENC hundreds of thousands of dollars in environmental grant money.

Stein awarded eight grants. The City of New Bern received $134,000 and will use the money to minimize flooding in their Greater Duffyfield neighborhood.

“Once completed, this project will transform a once fallow and undevelopable land into a modern stormwater retention and park facility,” said New Bern’s Director of Development Services, Jeff Ruggieri.

The City of Jacksonville was also awarded $175,000 in grant money. Their money will go towards preserving and protecting the New River.

According to Stein, they plan to add nearly 2,000 small patch reefs and nearly two and a half million oysters to help clean the water.

“These grants will help preserve the region’s natural resources and improve the quality of life of people who live here,” said Stein.

Grant money in Jacksonville allows scientists to bring in natural filters to mitigate the effects brought on by humans.

“If the water’s good enough to support those types of shellfish you can get this positive feedback loop where good water quality supports the shellfish and support good water quality,” said UNC Institute of Marine Sciences Professor, Joel Fodrie.

East Carolina University will receive $149,241 to identify and evaluate stormwater control measures throughout Greenville.

Nonprofit Kinston Cares will receive $95,000 to rehabilitate FEMA flood buyout property in east Kinston.

$75,000 was awarded to Ducks Unlimited to restore wetlands in Goose Creek Game lands.

Pollocksville will receive $114,000 to build wetlands accessible to the public in Riverfront Park to protect flood-prone properties.

$50,000 will go towards the Hoggard’s Millpond conservation project to help the trust gain 348 acres of Hoggard’s Millpond tract which will be transferred to the town of Windsor for a new public park.

Stein said it all goes back to climate change. However, plans like these help make the journey a little easier. “Projects like this will help serve as a buffer when all of this rain comes pouring into New Bern it has somewhere to go other than through people’s homes,” he explained.

Through the Environmental Enhancement Grant Program Stein will award nearly $3 million. The money is funded by Smithfields Foods following an agreement made in 2000.

