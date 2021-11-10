Advertisement

Masks to be optional in Onslow County School District

(Credit: FOX19 NOW)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make masks optional for staff and students.

The school board said they will revisit the option of masks and contact tracing next month.

School board member Bill Lanier said the community at large has made masks optional, and the number of cases is plummeting.

Lanier said, “My motion is to make masks optional at this point in time, for us to revisit and that we revisit masks or revisit contact tracing during the month of December.”

The new policy takes effect Monday.

