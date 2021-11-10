Advertisement

Indigenous peoples space dedicated at ECU

East Carolina University dedicated a new space outside the main campus student center to honor...
East Carolina University dedicated a new space outside the main campus student center to honor and recognize the region's indigenous communities.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University dedicated a new space outside the main campus student center Tuesday to honor and recognize our region’s Indigenous communities.

ECU also issued a land acknowledgment in honor of the eight state-recognized tribes that include the Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of Saponi, Sappony and Waccamaw-Siouan tribes.

“The objective of the land acknowledgment is to bring to light the countless sacrifices and impact Indigenous people have made in eastern North Carolina,” said Dr. Mariza James, Ledonia Wright Cultural Center interim director.

The official land acknowledgment act reads, “We acknowledge the Tuscarora people, who are the traditional custodians of the land on which we work and live and recognize their continuing connection to the land, water, and air that Greenville consumes. We pay respect to the eight state-recognized tribes of North Carolina and their elders past, present, and emerging.”

The Indigenous space dedication was sponsored by the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center.

