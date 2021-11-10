Greenville police looking for suspect who drove off after shooting person 3 times

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday evening.

Lt. Dale Mills of the Greenville Police Department says one person was shot 3 times at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were then taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Mills says the suspect drove off in a vehicle after the shooting.

He says the victim was found in the parking lot of 300 Kingston Circle.

Police say they are looking through Greenville city cameras for the suspect.

Stay with WITN for updates on this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.