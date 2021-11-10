Advertisement

Greenville police looking for suspect who drove off after shooting person 3 times

Victim taken away by Greenville EMS
Victim taken away by Greenville EMS(Justin Lundy)
By Conrad Hoyt and Justin Lundy
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday evening.

Lt. Dale Mills of the Greenville Police Department says one person was shot 3 times at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were then taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Mills says the suspect drove off in a vehicle after the shooting.

He says the victim was found in the parking lot of 300 Kingston Circle.

Police say they are looking through Greenville city cameras for the suspect.

Stay with WITN for updates on this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county car chase ends in crash involving deputy patrol car
Kelvin Boykin
Pine straw scam in Pine Knoll Shores
Durham man’s body washes up on Cape Lookout
Ahoskie Inn
1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at Ahoskie night club
ECU says the alleged drink tampering happened at the Theta Chi Frat House.
ECU: Alleged drink tampering at frat house led to sexual assault

Latest News

ECU: Alleged drink tampering at frat house led to sexual assault
Parents say special needs child bullied in public schools.
Parents say their special needs children bullied in Onslow County public schools
Attorney general awards ENC hundreds of thousands in environmental grant money
NC Attorney General awards ENC hundreds of thousands in environmental grant money
Mayoral election headed for recount
Winterville’s mayor race heading to recount