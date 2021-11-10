Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Greg McMichael described Ahmaud Arbery as ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying, officer says

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos in this story contains content that some may find disturbing.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — One of the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told police they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot.

Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made the statement a few hours after the February 2020 slaying.

Greg Michael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, are standing trial on murder charges along with a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

Greg McMichael says he and his son suspected Arbery was a burglar when they saw him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon.

They armed themselves with guns and chased him in a pickup truck.

Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim taken away by Greenville EMS
UPDATE: Greenville police continuing to search for Tuesday night shooter
ECU says the alleged drink tampering happened at the Theta Chi Frat House.
ECU: Alleged drink tampering at frat house led to sexual assault
Ricky Hines | Veronica Roberson
Winterville’s mayor race heading to recount
Parents say special needs child bullied in public schools.
Parents say their special needs children bullied in Onslow County public schools
Durham man’s body washes up on Cape Lookout

Latest News

Michael Noe, Jr.
Deputies searching for missing Craven County man
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: About 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine shots in 1st week