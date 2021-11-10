Advertisement

Few North Carolina children vaccinated in early rollout

Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 were made available Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Few North Carolina parents had their children vaccinated in the first days COVID-19 shots were available for kids age 5 to 11.

State data shows more than 24,000 kids in the age group got the vaccine within the first five days it was administered.

This represents less than 3% of the almost 900,000 children eligible in the age group.

Dr. Mandy Cohen leads the state Department of Health and Human Services.

She said she got her two daughters vaccinated once the kid-sized Pfizer shots became available.

She recommends other parents do the same or contact their child’s pediatrician to share any questions or concerns they may have.?

