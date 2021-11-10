Employ A Veteran Week job fair held in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An effort to get more Veterans employed in North Carolina is underway this week.

Employ A Veteran Week officially began Monday with events being held across the state.

Here in the east, NC Works hosted a job fair Tuesday in New Bern.

Twelve Veteran-friendly employers, including the City of New Bern, BSH, and the State Department of Public Safety, were on-site to help find Veterans looking for work.

Resheema Walker with NC Works in Craven County says, “All of these employers with high paying jobs and benefits, we are letting them know when they get out they don’t have to transition to another state they can stay right here and be part of our community. It is important to showcase our employers and what New Bern brings to this area.”

Several other hiring events will also take place in the east this week.

