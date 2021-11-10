ECU men open the season with home win over South Carolina State, Pirates women fall at Middle Tennessee State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team opened the season with a home win topping South Carolina State 70-62.

The Pirates got in an early hole but used a 16-1 to grab the lead 42-34 at the half.

ECU led by J.J. Miles who had a game high 18 points. Miles hit key back-to-back 3 pointers in the first half to keep the big run going.

The Pirates pushed the lead to 13 points in the 2nd half. Vance Jackson had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Johnson contributed 11 points with 13 rebounds as well to build up the lead.

The Bulldogs cut it to 2 points late in the 2nd half. ECU was able to close it out down the stretch. Jackson and Miles both with big baskets late to seal the win. ECU is back in action Friday at 7 PM when they host Canisius.

ECU women’s basketball fell at Middle Tennessee State 70-49. Taniyah Thompson led all Pirate scorers with 11 points. Synia Johnson led the Pirates in rebounds with six.

Middle Tennessee shot 14-of-28 from 3. The Pirates were only 3-of-16 beyond the arc. Courtney Whitson led the Blue Raiders with a game high 21 points.

East Carolina next plays at High Point Friday night at 7 P.M.

