Duplin County authorities confirm fire fatality
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBERTSON, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County authorities are releasing few details on a deadly fire that happened Tuesday morning.
A county spokesman would only confirm that a person did die in the fire on Highway 903 north of Albertson.
A sheriff’s cruiser blocked the private road leading to the scene. A sign at that road said the property was owned by Red Oak Farms.
The North Carolina Department of Labor said they have no record of a workplace fatality in Duplin County on Tuesday.
