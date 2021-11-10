Duplin County authorities confirm fire fatality

ALBERTSON, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County authorities are releasing few details on a deadly fire that happened Tuesday morning.

A county spokesman would only confirm that a person did die in the fire on Highway 903 north of Albertson.

A sheriff’s cruiser blocked the private road leading to the scene. A sign at that road said the property was owned by Red Oak Farms.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said they have no record of a workplace fatality in Duplin County on Tuesday.

