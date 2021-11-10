Advertisement

Duplin County authorities confirm fire fatality

The county confirmed a person died at this farm on Tuesday.
The county confirmed a person died at this farm on Tuesday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBERTSON, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County authorities are releasing few details on a deadly fire that happened Tuesday morning.

A county spokesman would only confirm that a person did die in the fire on Highway 903 north of Albertson.

A sheriff’s cruiser blocked the private road leading to the scene. A sign at that road said the property was owned by Red Oak Farms.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said they have no record of a workplace fatality in Duplin County on Tuesday.

