Duke tops Kentucky in top 10 clash to start Coach K’s farewell season

Blue Devils 79, Wildcats 71
Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an...
Duke's Jeremy Roach, right, drives past Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Freshman Trevor Keels scored 25 points and classmate Paolo Banchero added 22 to help No. 9 Duke beat 10th-ranked Kentucky 79-71 in the nightcap of the Champions Classic.

This was the first game of the final season of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. The Hall of Famer announced that he would retire at the end of the season. He has won 1,098 games and five national championships in his 42 years coaching the Blue Devils. Overall he has 1,171 wins, the most in the history of the sport.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds to lead Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

