Deputies searching for missing Craven County man
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in locating a missing man.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Noe, Jr. was last seen at his home on Tuesday between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m.
The 56-year-old was driving his red 1972 Chevy Corvette with North Carolina tags RCP-9121.
Anyone with information on Noe should call deputies at 252-633-2357.
