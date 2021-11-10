Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Craven County man

Michael Noe, Jr.
Michael Noe, Jr.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Noe, Jr. was last seen at his home on Tuesday between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m.

The 56-year-old was driving his red 1972 Chevy Corvette with North Carolina tags RCP-9121.

Anyone with information on Noe should call deputies at 252-633-2357.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim taken away by Greenville EMS
UPDATE: Greenville police continuing to search for Tuesday night shooter
ECU says the alleged drink tampering happened at the Theta Chi Frat House.
ECU: Alleged drink tampering at frat house led to sexual assault
Ricky Hines | Veronica Roberson
Winterville’s mayor race heading to recount
Parents say special needs child bullied in public schools.
Parents say their special needs children bullied in Onslow County public schools
Durham man’s body washes up on Cape Lookout

Latest News

The county confirmed a person died at this farm on Tuesday.
Duplin County authorities confirm fire fatality
A protest was held outside of the Theta Chi house Tuesday night following an ECU alert about...
VIDEO: Protest held outside ECU fraternity where alleged drink tampering, sexual assault occurred
A protest is held outside of ECU's Theta Chi fraternity following allegations of drink...
Protest held outside of Theta Chi fraternity.
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 246th birthday