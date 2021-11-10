Deputies searching for missing Craven County man

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Noe, Jr. was last seen at his home on Tuesday between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m.

The 56-year-old was driving his red 1972 Chevy Corvette with North Carolina tags RCP-9121.

Anyone with information on Noe should call deputies at 252-633-2357.

