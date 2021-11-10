African-American Veterans remembered at observance in New Bern cemetery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Several different groups gathered Tuesday to honor Veterans at a cemetery in New Bern.

The Whitehurst-Ware American Legion Post 539 held a Veterans Day remembrance at Greenwood Cemetery, which is a historically black cemetery in New Bern.

Officials say since October they have identified 62 people who are African-American war Veterans that are buried at the cemetery.

All 62 headstones of the fallen have been cleaned and flags placed at each grave.

Mark Sandvigen, American Legion Post 539 says, “They were forgotten and there are some famous units here. We found more Civil War headstones than we thought there were. We found black Marines who fought in WWI and the history books tell us there weren’t any.”

Organizers say the ceremony was a way they could honor the fallen. They say many have never been honored correctly.

