19th ranked North Carolina tops Loyola of Maryland in season opener, Davis debut

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Caleb Love scored 22 points and No. 19 North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut, beating Loyola of Maryland 83-67.

Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.

Davis replaced the retired Roy Williams in April after spending seven seasons on Williams’ staff.

Williams watched from a front-row seat near the tunnel where the Tar Heels run onto the court.

Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points to lead Loyola.

