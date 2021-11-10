Advertisement

19th ranked North Carolina tops Loyola of Maryland in season opener, Davis debut

UNC 83, Loyola (MD) 67
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Caleb Love scored 22 points and No. 19 North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut, beating Loyola of Maryland 83-67.

Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.

Davis replaced the retired Roy Williams in April after spending seven seasons on Williams’ staff.

Williams watched from a front-row seat near the tunnel where the Tar Heels run onto the court.

Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points to lead Loyola.

