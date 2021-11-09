Advertisement

Winterville’s mayor race heading to recount

Ricky Hines | Veronica Roberson
Ricky Hines | Veronica Roberson(Town of Winterville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The race for mayor in Winterville is headed to a recount.

On election night, current Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Hines had a one-vote advantage over Councilwoman Veronica Roberson.

After this morning’s vote canvass by the Pitt County Board of Elections, Hines picked up two more votes.

He now leads Roberson 456 to 453.

After the canvass, Roberson told WITN that she will ask for a recount. Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to put that request in writing while the recount of votes will be on Friday.

Current Mayor Doug Jackson chose not to seek another term.

