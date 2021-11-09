WHS JROTC receives $2,000 grant

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Some local high school students have been awarded a $2,000 grant in recognition of their service to the community.

The Washington High School JROTC was presented with the funds Monday by the Noon Rotary Club in recognition of their volunteer support of the Smoke on the Water festival and other community commitments.

The money will be used to host their signature Military Ball and awards ceremony later this year.

Instructors say it’s great to the students hard work recognized and they look forward to working with the Noon Rotary in the future.

LTC. Jorge Bocanegra (Ret.) JROTC Instructor says, “They see what good is being done. They see the activities that are being done, and they want to be part of something greater than themselves.”

Washington High School has over 60 students involved in the JROTC program.

