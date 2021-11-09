Wayne Hardee Law to give away free Thanksgiving dinners next weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne Hardee Law is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway next week in one Eastern Carolina city.

The drive-thru pick up will be held in the law office’s parking lot at 1609 Arlington Blvd. in Greenville on Nov. 20.

Cars can begin to line up at 6 a.m., and the giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. Security officers will be in the parking lot to help direct cars.

Free dinners will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis, and will include a 12 lb frozen turkey and side items.

The Boys and Girls Club will help staff the giveaway with volunteers, and all staff will wear gloves and masks.

