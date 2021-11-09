Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather through Veterans Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As high pressure builds into the area, skies will remain clear through Thursday. Lows will dip the mid 40s with temperatures rebounding to the mid 70s Tuesday through Veterans Day under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through the area Friday with a few showers accompanying the front. Rain totals will likely reach around 0.25″ for most areas. Temps will cool back down from the 60s Saturday to the upper 50s Sunday.

Great weather is on tap as we honor our Veterans on Thursday. Morning temps in the upper 40s will climb to the mid 70s by early afternoon with clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures at 11am should be close to 70 degrees.

Tuesday

Sunny and pleasant. High of 75°. Wind: W 4-8. Overnight low: 47°

Wednesday

Partly Sunny and mild. High of 75°. Wind: NW 3-7. Overnight low: 48°

Veterans Day

Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: SE 5-10. Overnight low: 60°

