Advertisement

Pitt County Health Department offering pre-diabetes testing Tuesday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY , N.C. (WITN) - A free drive-thru pre-diabetes testing clinic is happening on Tuesday with the Pitt County Health Department.

November is National Diabetes Month. Pre-diabetes increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Officials say pre-diabetes affects 1 in 3 adults in Pitt County, with only 11% knowing they have it.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Health Department on 1717 W 5th St. in Greenville.

The clinic will offer the “HgbA1c” test for any adult who wants to be tested. Participants who test positive for pre-diabetes will also qualify for a year-long lifestyle program which is effective at preventing Type 2 diabetes.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county car chase ends in crash involving deputy patrol car
Kelvin Boykin
Pine straw scam in Pine Knoll Shores
Durham man’s body washes up on Cape Lookout
Ahoskie Inn
1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at Ahoskie night club
Thousands of hotspots across the country have industrial plants that may be exposing millions...
Poison in the Air

Latest News

Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Highway 12 remains closed into Tuesday afternoon
Onslow County school board to review mask mandate
Powerball 11-08-21
Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic