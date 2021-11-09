Pitt County Health Department offering pre-diabetes testing Tuesday

PITT COUNTY , N.C. (WITN) - A free drive-thru pre-diabetes testing clinic is happening on Tuesday with the Pitt County Health Department.

November is National Diabetes Month. Pre-diabetes increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Officials say pre-diabetes affects 1 in 3 adults in Pitt County, with only 11% knowing they have it.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Health Department on 1717 W 5th St. in Greenville.

The clinic will offer the “HgbA1c” test for any adult who wants to be tested. Participants who test positive for pre-diabetes will also qualify for a year-long lifestyle program which is effective at preventing Type 2 diabetes.

