Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where do our winds blow from most of the time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are 16 wind directions from which winds can blow. In data from the last 20 years, taken hourly at the Pitt Greenville Airport, we can see the percentage of time winds blow from each direction. Where do you think our winds blow from most of the time?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 9 (WITN)

As you see, I’ve narrowed down the choices to 4. One hint: the Bermuda high pressure system off the coast sets up most every summer and causes a certain wind direction to last for the better part of a few months. Make your selection and check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 9 (WITN)

Yes, the predominant wind direction is from the southwest, however other directions were close behind. Southwest winds were recorded 12% of the hourly observations. South-southwest winds blew 11% of the time. North winds came in third at 10%. The lest likely wind direction is southeast which blows less than 5% of the time. Something I found interesting is that calm winds were noted just over 28% of the time. I assume most of those were at night.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.