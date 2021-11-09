Advertisement

New president named for North Carolina Travel Industry Association

Andrew Schmidt
Andrew Schmidt(Visit Greenville, NC)
By WITN Web Team
Nov. 9, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Convention Visitors Bureau has announced a new president of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA).

At the NCTIA Tourism Leadership Conference, Andrew Schmidt was named to the position. Schmidt is currently the President and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC.

In his new position, Schmidt will represent membership, lead NCTIA meetings and events, represent the association on the NC Travel & Tourism Board, and lead the NCTIA Executive Board in meetings with legislators on police issues facing the travel and tourism industry in North Carolina.

During his term, Schmidt says he plans “to focus on growing and diversifying NCTIA membership to include additional segments of the travel industry, advancing NCTIA’s legislative agenda regarding the school start date calendar and the integrity of the occupancy tax system, advocating for the importance of travel and tourism to our local and state economies, and telling the story of the inextricable link between tourism and economic development.”

Schmidt is set to take over for outgoing NCTIA President Lee Nettles, President and CEO of The Outer Banks.

