New president named for North Carolina Travel Industry Association

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Convention Visitors Bureau has announced a new president of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA).

At the NCTIA Tourism Leadership Conference, Andrew Schmidt was named to the position. Schmidt is currently the President and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC.

“I am both honored and excited to be selected by my peers to serve as President of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association for the next two years. NCTIA is a proven advocate for destinations and visitor attractions, as well as other industry partners across North Carolina, and I look forward to working with all of our stakeholder organizations and partners to amplify the value of tourism across our state.”

In his new position, Schmidt will represent membership, lead NCTIA meetings and events, represent the association on the NC Travel & Tourism Board, and lead the NCTIA Executive Board in meetings with legislators on police issues facing the travel and tourism industry in North Carolina.

During his term, Schmidt says he plans “to focus on growing and diversifying NCTIA membership to include additional segments of the travel industry, advancing NCTIA’s legislative agenda regarding the school start date calendar and the integrity of the occupancy tax system, advocating for the importance of travel and tourism to our local and state economies, and telling the story of the inextricable link between tourism and economic development.”

Schmidt is set to take over for outgoing NCTIA President Lee Nettles, President and CEO of The Outer Banks.

