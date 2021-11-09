Charles Boulevard reopens after natural gas leak next to ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak partially shut down a busy street that runs through the campus of East Carolina University.

Greenville Utilities spokesman Steve Hawley says they received the first report of a gas line cut in front of the Belk Building on Charles Boulevard at 2:50 p.m.

Hawley says their crews had the gas turned off within 10 minutes.

He said the leak was called in by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and there is some road work being done in the area.

Charles Boulevard’s southbound lanes were shut down as a precaution near Oglesby Drive.

WITN has reached out to the DOT for more information on what happened.

