Most ferries resume normal schedules following storm

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Most of the state’s ferry routes have resumed regular schedules as high winds from this past weekend’s storm have calmed.

Many ferry routes were canceled Sunday and Monday due to the storm.

The state Department of Transportation says ferries serving Ocracoke-Hatteras, Ocracoke-Cedar Island, and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter are running on regular schedules:

• Hatteras-Ocracoke: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., midnight

• Ocracoke-Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

• Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.

• Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

• Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

• Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The DOT says the Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry operations resumed regular schedule at 10 a.m., while the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach is operating on a one-boat schedule because a ferry with mechanical problems is being repaired.

