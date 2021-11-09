Advertisement

Job fair to provide Veterans with job opportunities happening Tuesday

(Virginia Department of Veterans Services)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NC Works is hosting a Veteran’s Day job fair to help veterans who need jobs.

Organizers say there are several veteran-friendly employers including BSH, City of New Bern, City of Havelock, The State Department of Public Safety, Dradura, and FRC-East.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on 316 S Front St. at Dayspring Ministries on 1246 Pollock St. in New Bern.

On Monday, Governor Cooper designated November 8th through November 12th as “Employ a Veteran Week” in North Carolina.

The event is open to the public and those in attendance should bring their résumés along with dressing to impress.

