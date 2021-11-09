Highway 12 remains closed into Tuesday afternoon

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Portions of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks will remain closed into Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation says Highway 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe is shut down due to the impacts of a storm system along the coast. The DOT says they are hoping to reopen the highway Tuesday afternoon.

#NC12 still closed between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. Travel unsafe in this area. Water, sand covering parts of hwy. at Pea Island & Mirlo. NCDOT crews clearing NC12 of sand, where possible. Could reopen NC12 Tues. For latest conditions, check here or https://t.co/QO3VrvACbS. pic.twitter.com/KU20rfA4RZ — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 8, 2021

Ocean water destroyed the dunes during high tide Sunday morning and sent water rushing over the highway, forcing the roads to close to traffic.

The DOT said crews continued on Monday to push sand off the highway where it is safe to work. But the DOT says the overwash continued in some areas.

Drivers are asked to avoid travel on Highway 12 as it is extremely dangerous to travel through flooded roads. The DOT is also reminding drivers to not go around or remove barricades because it is against the law.

