Davis, Anthony lead Lakers in OT to defeat Hornets 126-123

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) fouls Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0)...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) fouls Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Anthony Davis scored 32 points, Russell Westbrook had his first triple-double with the Lakers and Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 29 points off the bench as Los Angeles defeated the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 in overtime Monday night.

Westbrook notched his 185th career triple-double. Terry Rozier had a season-high 29 points for Charlotte, while Gordon Hayward added 21 and Miles Bridges had 19.

The Hornets’ fifth straight loss put a damper on LaMelo Ball’s second career triple-double.

