Craven county water works to better system for consumers with questions

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven county resident Terry Hopkins waited on a rolling simmer Monday morning. “When you don’t know if there’s bacteria in the line or anything like that we err on the safe side.”

Hopkin’s doubt promoted a search for answers after things didn’t seem right “We had a trickle of water coming out of the spigot after nine and then all of a sudden no water,” she exclaimed.

As time passed, Hopkins came to find she was one of thousands in Craven County with a similar problem when the water system issued a water pressure advisory for townships 5,6 and 7 Sunday.

“We were not able to continue to keep water in the towers because the towers were feeding the customers, but we did have it corrected,” said Craven County Water superintendent Al Gerard.

However the problem was many didn’t know what township they lived in. “And everyone was asking what water district are we in? And I had no idea. So, then I looked on the map to find out where we live and it was district 7,” Hopkins said.

Since then, water samples have been collected, analyzed, and found bacteria-free. As things return to normal, officials are working to make communicating advisories better saying similar to Hopkins you can surf the web for county maps to find your district and more.

“If you felt like your water was operating and performing like it always did you could almost say well maybe I’m not in that issued area,” Gerard said.

He went on to say, “I think we’re going to talk about a lot of this before it’s all over.”

Craven County residents can sign up for email and text alerts through Notify Me located on the county website.

