Advertisement

Craven county water works to better system for consumers with questions

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven county resident Terry Hopkins waited on a rolling simmer Monday morning. “When you don’t know if there’s bacteria in the line or anything like that we err on the safe side.”

Hopkin’s doubt promoted a search for answers after things didn’t seem right “We had a trickle of water coming out of the spigot after nine and then all of a sudden no water,” she exclaimed.

As time passed, Hopkins came to find she was one of thousands in Craven County with a similar problem when the water system issued a water pressure advisory for townships 5,6 and 7 Sunday.

“We were not able to continue to keep water in the towers because the towers were feeding the customers, but we did have it corrected,” said Craven County Water superintendent Al Gerard.

However the problem was many didn’t know what township they lived in. “And everyone was asking what water district are we in? And I had no idea. So, then I looked on the map to find out where we live and it was district 7,” Hopkins said.

Since then, water samples have been collected, analyzed, and found bacteria-free. As things return to normal, officials are working to make communicating advisories better saying similar to Hopkins you can surf the web for county maps to find your district and more.

“If you felt like your water was operating and performing like it always did you could almost say well maybe I’m not in that issued area,” Gerard said.

He went on to say, “I think we’re going to talk about a lot of this before it’s all over.”

Craven County residents can sign up for email and text alerts through Notify Me located on the county website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahoskie Inn
1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at Ahoskie night club
Beast Philanthropy hosted a turkey giveaway in Greenville on Sunday.
Beast Philanthropy holds free turkey giveaway
Craven County water issues boil advisory for some water townships
Highway 12 overwash
Highway 12 remains closed due to overwash
Multi-county car chase ends in crash involving deputy patrol car

Latest News

first hand recount from the music festival.
NC fan recalls events firsthand from AstroWorld
Washington High School JROTC receives a $2,000 grant.
WHS JROTC receives $2,000 grant
Pine straw scam in Pine Knoll Shores
Pine straw scam in Pine Knoll Shores
Eastern Carolina bridge
NCDOT prepares for future projects as infrastructure bill heads to Biden’s desk