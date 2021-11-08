Advertisement

UPDATE: System pressure advisory lifted for areas of Craven County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A system pressure advisory for areas of Craven County that included advice to boil water has been lifted.

Assistant Superintendent Elliot Thomas with Craven County Water said that tests from a state certified lab showed the system to be free of coliform bacteria.

On Sunday, people living in Township 5, 6, and 7 were asked to boil water because of low pressure.

“Persons served by this system are urged to continue to manage their water usage and consumption, and report any leaks or problems to the Craven County Water system,” Elliot said.

