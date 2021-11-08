Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahoskie Inn
1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at Ahoskie night club
Beast Philanthropy hosted a turkey giveaway in Greenville on Sunday.
Beast Philanthropy holds free turkey giveaway
Craven County water issues boil advisory for some water townships
Highway 12 overwash
Highway 12 remains closed due to overwash
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather returning this week

Latest News

Albert Weber
91-year-old farmer helps with N.D. corn harvest
MCAS Cherry Point & East Carolina University
ECU, MCAS Cherry Point team up for tech classes on base
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions
Highway 12 overwash
Highway 12 remains closed due to overwash
Highway 12 overwash
Highway 12 remains closed due to overwash