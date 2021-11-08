Advertisement

New ECU Life Sciences Building officially opening after delay

The new building was supposed to open in August.
The new building was supposed to open in August.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s new Life Sciences and Biotech Building is finally officially opening, months behind schedule.

The $90-million 4-story building at the corner of East 10th Street and Evans Street has been under construction since 2019. It has over 141,000 square feet of space and will be the home for the ECU Department of Biology and ECU researchers.

It was supposed to open in August.

ECU hasn’t said why the building was delayed, if there were any cost overruns or if the contractor faced any penalties because of the delay.

A ribbon-cutting will be on Thursday at 10 a.m., according to a release from the Greenville ENC Alliance.

The new building was funded through the Connect NC Bond referendum that voters approved back in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahoskie Inn
1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at Ahoskie night club
Beast Philanthropy hosted a turkey giveaway in Greenville on Sunday.
Beast Philanthropy holds free turkey giveaway
Craven County water issues boil advisory for some water townships
Highway 12 overwash
Highway 12 remains closed due to overwash
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding to subside as winds relax under dry skies

Latest News

FILE
UPDATE: System pressure advisory lifted for areas of Craven County
Kelvin Boykin
Pine straw scam in Pine Knoll Shores
Multi-county car chase ends in crash involving deputy patrol car
Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
UPDATE: Highway 12 remains closed due to overwash