New ECU Life Sciences Building officially opening after delay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s new Life Sciences and Biotech Building is finally officially opening, months behind schedule.

The $90-million 4-story building at the corner of East 10th Street and Evans Street has been under construction since 2019. It has over 141,000 square feet of space and will be the home for the ECU Department of Biology and ECU researchers.

It was supposed to open in August.

ECU hasn’t said why the building was delayed, if there were any cost overruns or if the contractor faced any penalties because of the delay.

A ribbon-cutting will be on Thursday at 10 a.m., according to a release from the Greenville ENC Alliance.

The new building was funded through the Connect NC Bond referendum that voters approved back in 2016.

