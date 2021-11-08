Advertisement

NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks visit White House

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates hold the championship trophy, after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-98.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NBA championship team will be honored Monday at the White House for the first time since 2016, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns four games to two in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

Star player and Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo posted to Instagram a video of him practicing his introduction to President Joe Biden.

Biden tweeted on the @POTUS account, “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward.”

The last NBA champ to visit came in 2016, when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers were honored Nov. 10 that year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahoskie Inn
1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at Ahoskie night club
Beast Philanthropy hosted a turkey giveaway in Greenville on Sunday.
Beast Philanthropy holds free turkey giveaway
Craven County water issues boil advisory for some water townships
Highway 12 overwash
Highway 12 remains closed due to overwash
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding to subside as winds relax under dry skies

Latest News

The vehicle of missing geologist Daniel Robinson was found July 19 in a rugged, remote area...
Human remains found in search for missing geologist in Arizona
The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the...
US charges two suspected major ransomware operators
LIVE: NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks visit White House
AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could impact the demand for...
Pain at the pump: price of fuel averages $1.31 more per gallon than in 2020