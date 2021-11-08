Advertisement

Multi-county car chase ends in crash involving deputy patrol car

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A multi-county car chase early Monday morning ended with a crash involving a deputy’s patrol car.

Kinston police say the chase began after 1 a.m. Monday on Hill Farm Road in Kinston. Two teenagers were in the car and led law enforcement on a chase through Lenoir, Jones and Craven counties, according to deputies.

Deputies in Craven County say the chase ended at the traffic circle on Broad Street in New Bern when the driver lost control. Craven County deputies say the patrol car received minor damage and no one was hurt.

The two teenagers were taken into custody and charges are pending.

