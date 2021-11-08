Advertisement

Man wanted for Crystal Coast landscape fraud

Kelvin Boykin
Kelvin Boykin(Pine Knoll Shores police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted on the Crystal Coast for exploiting older people through landscaping fraud.

Pine Knoll Shores police have warrants out for Kelvin Boykin.

The 25-year-old man is wanted for fraud involving thousands of dollars in multiple jurisdictions in the state.

Police say if you hired Boykin or Boykin’s Pine Straw to do work that was never completed or you were overcharged to contact them at 252-247-2474.

Officers say they now have four outstanding warrants out for Boykin and anyone with information on his whereabouts should also give them a call.

