Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding to subside as winds relax under dry skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our weekend coastal storm is moving away from the coast Monday, but the persistent winds are continuing to produce coastal flooding on the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. As winds subside later today and tonight, flooding will come to an end most places. It will take a while to restore highway 12 on the Outer Banks after is was washed over by ocean waters Sunday and again today. Under sunshine, highs will reach the upper 60s inland today with north winds around 15 mph.

We’ll see the clear, sunny skies hang around through most of the upcoming week. Highs will be climbing to the low to mid 70s through Friday. Overnight lows will climb from the low 40s early week to the low 50s by late in the week ahead of an approaching cold front. The incoming cold front late will likely move through late Friday into Friday night bringing our next rain chance as it moves through. Temps will cool back down from the 60s to the 50s from Saturday to Sunday.

Great weather is on tap as we honor our Veterans on Thursday. Morning temps in the upper 40s will climb to the mid 70s by early afternoon with clear skies throughout the day.

Monday

Sunny, warmer, and windy. High of 68. Wind: N15 G20.

Tuesday

Sunny and pleasant. High of 72. Wind: N 5-10.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny and mild. High of 74. Wind: NW 4-10.

