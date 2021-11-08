Advertisement

Highway 12 remains closed due to overwash

Highway 12 overwash
Highway 12 overwash(US National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City NC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Portions of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks will remain closed Monday.

The Department of Transportation says Highway 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe is closed due to the impacts of a storm system along the coast.

Ocean water breached the dunes during high tide Sunday morning and sent water rushing over the highway, forcing the roads to close to traffic.

The National Weather Service says high tide is expected by mid-morning and the forecast peak in Duck could be the third highest ever.

Officials believe the highway could remain closed through Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid travel on Highway 12 as it is extremely dangerous to travel through flooded roads. The DOT is also reminding drivers to not go around or remove barricades because it is against the law.

