ECU, MCAS Cherry Point team up for tech classes on base

MCAS Cherry Point & East Carolina University
MCAS Cherry Point & East Carolina University
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point have announced the university will provide tech classes on base.

The agreement signed by Chancellor Philip Rogers and Col. Mikel Huber, will allow ECU to teach face-to-face classes in industrial technology, as well as distribution and logistics on MCAS Cherry Point.

Face-to-face classes, which are offered through ECU’s Department of Technology Systems, will be available to active-duty personnel, reservists, eligible retired military personnel, and Department of Defense employees.

Dr. Harry Ploehn, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, says ECU may be able to offer some eight-week block classes as early as the middle of the spring semester.

Dr. Ploehn says the program can help military personnel and Department of Defense employees enhance their current careers or help them transition to jobs in the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, boat building and aviation sectors of Eastern Carolina.

