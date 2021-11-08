ECU, MCAS Cherry Point team up for tech classes on base

MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point have announced the university will provide tech classes on base.

The agreement signed by Chancellor Philip Rogers and Col. Mikel Huber, will allow ECU to teach face-to-face classes in industrial technology, as well as distribution and logistics on MCAS Cherry Point.

“We are excited to offer the Bachelor of Science in industrial distribution and logistics and the B.S. in industrial technology degree programs at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Designed to accommodate working professionals and the military, these degree programs offer maximum flexibility for students to be enrolled in academic programs while maintaining their personal and professional obligations. This agreement is fully aligned with our mission and is an important step in our commitment to strengthen ties with the Marine Corps in the region.”

Face-to-face classes, which are offered through ECU’s Department of Technology Systems, will be available to active-duty personnel, reservists, eligible retired military personnel, and Department of Defense employees.

Dr. Harry Ploehn, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, says ECU may be able to offer some eight-week block classes as early as the middle of the spring semester.

“We’re going to be offering some of the foundational courses for these programs face-to-face. As students progress and gain confidence and potentially move on if they are transitioning out of the military or being transferred, they’ll be able to continue those degree programs online wherever they are.”

Dr. Ploehn says the program can help military personnel and Department of Defense employees enhance their current careers or help them transition to jobs in the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, boat building and aviation sectors of Eastern Carolina.

