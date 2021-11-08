Durham man’s body washes up on Cape Lookout

HARKER’S ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a Durham man has washed up on the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

The National Park Service says the man’s body was found on the north end of South Core Banks Monday morning.

Park rangers said Gregory Miller had been staying at the Great Island Cabin Camp at Cape Lookout.

The cause of death for the 65-year-old man is still undetermined.

The park service and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Miller’s death.

